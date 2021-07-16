FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE TO DEVELOP DRONE - BASED NATURAL HYDROGEN AND HELIUM DETECTION TECHNOLOGY (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) HELIUM's unique physical and chemical characteristic makes it a high - value, non - renewable ... is an oil and gas EXPLORATION and DEVELOPment company focused on delivering the energy needs of today ...Leggi su padovanews
FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE TO DEVELOP DRONE - BASED NATURAL HYDROGEN AND HELIUM DETECTION TECHNOLOGYLOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) New Energy Ventures, LLC ("NEV"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), signed a binding letter of intent with Perspectum Drone Inspection Services Ltd. (" PDIS "), to create and fund a new enterprise dedicated to developing and ...
