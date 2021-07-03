Documentaries Get Showcase and Support From Cannes Festival’s Marche (Di sabato 3 luglio 2021) Cannes Docs will Showcase 32 in-progress Documentaries at this month’s Cannes Marché du Film-Festival and will present a cash award to one of them. The Marché runs July 6-15, concurrent with the broader Cannes film festival (which wraps July 17). This is the third year of these presentations. The winner receives a prize worth about $11,865, or 10,000€. Each year, Cannes Docs partners with various festivals and organizations From around the world to Showcase Documentaries that are aiming to hit the fest circuit within a few weeks or ...Leggi su cityroma
