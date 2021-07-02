Hybrid Clouds Lead the Way as Digitization, COVID - 19 Accelerate IT, Cloud Services Demand in Switzerland (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) ...RICH-(BUSINESS WIRE)- $III #Colocation -IT and Cloud Services were in high Demand in Switzerland ... according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a ...Leggi su 01net
Hybrid Clouds Lead the Way as Digitization, COVID - 19 Accelerate IT, Cloud Services Demand in Switzerland... the report says, can offer the best of public and private clouds by providing a 'single pane of glass' for management and more flexibility and security than pure private clouds. While hybrid ...
Taoglas Strengthens its IoT Managed Services Offering with Acquisition of Smartsensor TechnologiesContinua a leggere Hybrid Clouds Lead the Way as Digitization, COVID - 19 Accelerate IT, Cloud Services Demand in Switzerland Business Wire Business Wire - 2 Luglio 2021 ISG Provider Lens? report ...
Schlumberger and IBM Announce Hybrid Cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for Energy SectorSchlumberger and IBM announced today the industry’s first commercial hybrid cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform. The hybrid cloud offering is designed to expand access ...
Cloud, Fastweb rafforza la collaborazione con Red HatFastweb spinge sul Cloud e rafforza la collaborazione con Red Hat ottenendo dalla società la certificazione Red Hat Advanced Business Partner ...
