Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Launch a New Joint Venture | Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances

Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances, the new Joint Venture will play a major role in the Asia-Pacific ...

zazoom
Commenta
Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Launch a New Joint Venture, Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances, the new Joint Venture will play a major role in the Asia-Pacific region and will expand Global sales of Hitachi branded products (excluding Japan) ISTANBUL and TOKYO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Today Arçelik A.?. (ARCLK: IST) ("Arçelik") and Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Arçelik and

Beko introduces eco - friendly appliances for a healthy planet

All of our actions and every product we use has an impact on nature. So, beyond this seven - product portfolio, we are eager to adapt our existing technologies to make all our appliances more ...

Rassegna stampa aumentata ESG/ 262

"Il bond ci aiuterà a diversificare i nostri finanziamenti", ha aggiunto, "aprendo Arçelik ad un'...? 1 giugno 2021 FONTE ? Swiss Financial Regulator Sets Mandatory Climate Disclosure for Banks and ...
EURO 2020 | Spagna - Polonia 1-1: a Morata risponde Lewandowski  LazioNews
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Arçelik and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Arçelik and Arçelik Hitachi Global Life Solutions