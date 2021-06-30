Nayax Provides Cashless Payment Solution for International Oil and Gas Company, MOL Group (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) HERZLIYA, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading Cashless Solution provider, is proud to be the preferred partner of MOL Group to improve consumer experience and enable Cashless Payments for new customers. An integrated oil and gas Company headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, MOL Group operates in consumer services in nine countries across Central and Eastern Europe, with a total of 1,941 service stations. Nayax was chosen due to its worldwide presence, onboarding process and technology. Following a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
