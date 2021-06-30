Nayax Provides Cashless Payment Solution for International Oil and Gas Company | MOL Group

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) HERZLIYA, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leadingprovider, is proud to be the preferred partner of MOLto improve consumer experience and enables for new customers. An integrated oil and gasheadquartered in Budapest, Hungary, MOLoperates in consumer services in nine countries across Central and Eastern Europe, with a total of 1,941 service stations.was chosen due to its worldwide presence, onboarding process and technology. Following a ...