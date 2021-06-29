Retina Raises $8 Million Series A to Transform E - Commerce Customer Acquisition (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) ... Without Relying on Third - Party Cookie Data LOS ANGELES-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #CAC - Retina , the leading predictive Customer lifetime value (pCLV) intelligence company, today announced it raised an $8 ...Leggi su 01net
Apollo Intelligence Incorporates AI - powered Market Research Technology from Industry Innovator SightX to Propel Platform AdvancementContinua a leggere Retina Raises $8 Million Series A to Transform E - Commerce Customer Acquisition Business Wire Business Wire - 29 Giugno 2021 Los Angeles - Based Company Uses AI and Data Analytics ...
Retina Raises $8 Million Series A to Transform E - Commerce Customer Acquisition'Retina provides a predictive customer lifetime value for each customer on their first purchase, and over the course of three, five, and ten years. These insights help us prioritize our highest value ...
