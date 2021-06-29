Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Retina Raises $8 Million Series A to Transform E - Commerce Customer Acquisition

... Without Relying on Third - Party Cookie Data LOS ANGELES-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #CAC - Retina , the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Retina Raises $8 Million Series A to Transform E - Commerce Customer Acquisition (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) ... Without Relying on Third - Party Cookie Data LOS ANGELES-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #CAC - Retina , the leading predictive Customer lifetime value (pCLV) intelligence company, today announced it raised an $8 ...
Leggi su 01net
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Retina Raises

Apollo Intelligence Incorporates AI - powered Market Research Technology from Industry Innovator SightX to Propel Platform Advancement

Continua a leggere Retina Raises $8 Million Series A to Transform E - Commerce Customer Acquisition Business Wire Business Wire - 29 Giugno 2021 Los Angeles - Based Company Uses AI and Data Analytics ...

Retina Raises $8 Million Series A to Transform E - Commerce Customer Acquisition

'Retina provides a predictive customer lifetime value for each customer on their first purchase, and over the course of three, five, and ten years. These insights help us prioritize our highest value ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Retina Raises
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Retina Raises Retina Raises Million Series Transform