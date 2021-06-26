Wonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchGTA Online - 7 nuove arene e ricompense triple per Scia mortaleMicrosoft annuncia Windows 11Apex Legends - Evento collezione Genesi - Il trailerMario Golf: Super Rush conquista la campionessa di golf Lucrezia ...Urban Trial Tricky - Insane Combos!Ultime Blog

La Course by Le Tour 2021 | Demi Vollering brucia Marianne Vos in volata Settima Paladin | decima Bertizzolo

Course Tour
La neerlandese Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) conquista l’edizione 2021 de La Course by Le Tour, la ...

La Course by Le Tour 2021, Demi Vollering brucia Marianne Vos in volata. Settima Paladin, decima Bertizzolo (Di sabato 26 giugno 2021) La neerlandese Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) conquista l’edizione 2021 de La Course by Le Tour, la quale, quest’anno, si è svolta su un tracciato che ricalcava quello della prima frazione della Grande Boucle maschile che andrà in onda nelle prossime ore. Al secondo posto si è piazzata la danese Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), mentre sul gradino più basso del podio sale la leggenda neerlandese Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma). Le migliori, tra le azzurre, sono state Soraya Paladin e Sofia Bertizzolo, ambedue portacolori della Liv ...
