The transformation of civilisation between pagan idols and individuals on the margins of the system in Benoit Drouart’s Art Singulier IE

(Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) In the history of modern art, the imperative of many artists has been the expressive force by virtue of which the creative impetus had to come out spontaneously, often without complying with any stylistic rules; within this conceptual revolution, have emerged a fair number of movements that have remained outside the great culturals of the time, although they have managed to leave a trace that has had a large and significant following even in the contemporary world. Today’s protagonist belongs to one of these particular artistic currents. La trasformazione della civiltà tra idolii e individui ai margini del sistema nell’ArtdiDrouart (IE) Around the first twenty years of the twentieth century, the attention of some scholars and artists, in particular those belonging to the Der Blaue ...