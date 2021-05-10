Do more to help Balkans with vaccines says Di Maio (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) "Let's look to today's discussion as an opportunity to send a strong message on our commitment towards the region". .Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Do more to help Balkans with vaccines says Di MaioROME, MAY 10 - The European Union should do more to help the western Balkans by sending COVID vaccines, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told his EU counterparts on Monday. "The EU's credibility is at stake in the western Balkans," he said in a ...
