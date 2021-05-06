Nintendo - Laboratorio di VideogiochiMass Effect Legendary Edition - Content Mega-ReleaseTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 arriva su Nintendo SwitchIncredible Mandy fa il suo debutto su PlayStation 4Woody Allen Rifkin’s Festival ... Non sono finito, il mio prossimo ...Necromunda: Hired Gun nuovo Gameplay TrailerAggiornamento di Hearthstone 20.2 disponibileLupoFiumeLeggenda : è uscito il nuovo singolo Chanson d’Amour Torna la promozione Cashback sui prodotti di Digital Imaging di SonyLegends of Runeterra: arrivano i Custodi dell'Antico

Commission proposes new Regulation to address distortions caused by foreign subsidies in the Single Market

Today's legislative proposal follows the adoption of the   White Paper   in June 2020 and an extensive ...

zazoom
Commenta
Commission proposes new Regulation to address distortions caused by foreign subsidies in the Single Market (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) Today's legislative proposal follows the adoption of the   White Paper   in June 2020 and an extensive consultation process with stakeholders. It aims at closing the regulatory gap in the Single ...
Leggi su etribuna
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Commission proposes

Commission proposes new Regulation to address distortions caused by foreign subsidies in the Single Market

The European Commission proposes a new instrument to address potential distortive effects of foreign subsidies in the Single Market. Today's legislative proposal follows the adoption of the   White Paper   in June ...

Inizio di maggio positivo sui mercati azionari

... EU COMMISSION RECOMMENDS EASE RESTRICTIONS ON NON - ESSENTIAL TRAVEL TO THE EU WHILE ADDRESSING VARIANTS THROUGH NEW 'EMERGENCY BRAKE' MECHANISM EU COMMISSION PROPOSES TO ALLOW ENTRY TO THE EU FOR ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Commission proposes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Commission proposes Commission proposes Regulation address distortions