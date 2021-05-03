Saints Row The Third Remastered: il titolo arriva su Steam, ecco quando (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) Saints Row The Third Remastered arriverà a breve su Steam. L’esclusività dell’Epic Games Store sta per volgere al termine Saints Row: The Third Remastered è stato lanciato quasi un anno fa, offrendo una versione aggiornata e ritoccata del roboante e amato titolo d’azione open world di Volition. Su PC, tuttavia, il gioco è stato lanciato come esclusiva di Epic Games Store e, se stavate aspettando che arrivasse su Steam, beh ci sono proprio buone notizie per voi: ebbene sì pare proprio che Saints Row: The Third Remastered uscirà anche sulla piattaforma in questione. Vediamo tutti i dettagli al riguardo nelle prossime righe di questo articolo. Saints ...Leggi su tuttotek
oOShinobi777Oo : Dalla causa legale che vede Epic Games contro Apple trapela un documento che mostra tra le esclusive dell'Epic Game… - tech_gamingit : Dalla causa legale che vede Epic Games contro Apple trapela un documento che mostra tra le esclusive dell'Epic Game… - infoitscienza : Saints Row: the Third Remastered ha una data d’uscita su Steam – Notizia – PCVideogiochi per PC e console |… - GamingToday4 : Saints Row 4 è in offerta su Instant Gaming -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Saints Row
Saints Row The Third Remastered arriverà su Steam dal 22 MaggioSebbene sia uscita già su console quasi un anno fa, tanti giocatori su PC stanno aspettando l'ingresso di Saints Row The Third Remastered, che è attualmente disponibile sugli scaffali dei negozi per PlayStation 4 e Xbox One . Siccome non sono arrivate notizie in merito alla versione, un utente su Twitter ...
Saints Row: The Third Remastered arriverà su Steam a maggioL'account ufficiale Twitter di Saints Row ha confermato che Saints Row: The Third Remastered arriverà su Steam a breve. Il titolo approderà sulla piattaforma Valve il 22 maggio, esattamente un anno dal suo lancio originale. Questo ...
- Saints Row: la terza remastered arriverà a breve su Steam vigamusmagazine
- Saints Row The Third Remastered: quando arriva su Steam? Lo svelano gli sviluppatori Everyeye Videogiochi
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered arriverà su Steam a maggio IGN Italia
- Saints Row The Third Remastered arriva su Steam a fine maggio GamingTalker
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered è in arrivo su Steam per la fine di maggio Parliamo di Videogiochi
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Saints Row The Third Remastered: il titolo arriva su Steam, ecco quandoSaints Row The Third Remastered arriverà a breve su Steam. L'esclusività dell'Epic Games Store sta per volgere al termine.
Dead Island 2 e Saints Row 5 in esclusiva su Epic Store? Il leak dalla causa Apple vs EpicDalla documentazione prodotta nel processo di Apple contro Epic emerge l'esclusività Epic Store della versione PC di Dead Island 2 e Saints Row 5 ...
Saints RowSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Saints Row