Saints Row The Third Remastered: il titolo arriva su Steam, ecco quando (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) Saints Row The Third Remastered arriverà a breve su Steam. L’esclusività dell’Epic Games Store sta per volgere al termine Saints Row: The Third Remastered è stato lanciato quasi un anno fa, offrendo una versione aggiornata e ritoccata del roboante e amato titolo d’azione open world di Volition. Su PC, tuttavia, il gioco è stato lanciato come esclusiva di Epic Games Store e, se stavate aspettando che arrivasse su Steam, beh ci sono proprio buone notizie per voi: ebbene sì pare proprio che Saints Row: The Third Remastered uscirà anche sulla piattaforma in questione. Vediamo tutti i dettagli al riguardo nelle prossime righe di questo articolo. Saints ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021)Row Thearriverà a breve su. L’esclusività dell’Epic Games Store sta per volgere al termineRow: Theè stato lanciato quasi un anno fa, offrendo una versione aggiornata e ritoccata del roboante e amatod’azione open world di Volition. Su PC, tuttavia, il gioco è stato lanciato come esclusiva di Epic Games Store e, se stavate aspettando chesse su, beh ci sono proprio buone notizie per voi: ebbene sì pare proprio cheRow: Theuscirà anche sulla piattaforma in questione. Vediamo tutti i dettagli al riguardo nelle prossime righe di questo articolo....

oOShinobi777Oo : Dalla causa legale che vede Epic Games contro Apple trapela un documento che mostra tra le esclusive dell'Epic Game… - tech_gamingit : Dalla causa legale che vede Epic Games contro Apple trapela un documento che mostra tra le esclusive dell'Epic Game… - infoitscienza : Saints Row: the Third Remastered ha una data d’uscita su Steam – Notizia – PCVideogiochi per PC e console |… - GamingToday4 : Saints Row 4 è in offerta su Instant Gaming -