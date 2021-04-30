Rotherham-Blackburn (sabato, ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021) Troppe partite per la squadra di casa che, causa COVID, si è vista costretta a posticipare diverse gare e dunque a doverle recuperare in gran fretta. I Millers hanno giocato ogni tre giorni dal 10 aprile e questa contro i Rovers sarà la loro ottava uscita in 21 giorni. Questi non sono club strutturati per InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Inghilterra > League Two 2020/2021 20:00 Cheltenham Town - ...00 Sunderland AFC - Manchester United Blackburn Rovers - Stoke City Middlesbrough FC - Burnley FC
