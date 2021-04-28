Apex Legends: Legacy, blog di aggiornamento sulla mappa di OlympusMiitopia: il grande ritorno dei Mii su Nintendo SwitchRED DEAD ONLINE: bonus speciali DistillatoreASUS TUF Gaming H3 Wireless, nuove cuffie gaming arrivano in ItaliaQuale outfit per una cena elegante? Idee e consigliCanvio Flex, un nuovo hard disk da Toshiba Red solstice 2: Survivors - Svelati i contenuti di lancio aggiuntiviGhosts 'n Goblins Resurrection arriverà su PS4, Xbox One e SteamApex Legends: Origini - Trailer di gioco e aggiornamenti delle mappeKnockout City: i membri EA Play e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate otterranno ...

OneWeb Secures $550 Million In New Funding: Eutelsat To Take Significant Equity Stake In The Company (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) - -  OneWeb welcomes Eutelsat Communications as a Significant Equity partner (c.24%) -  Eutelsat investment brings OneWeb to $1.9 billion in total financing -  Secures 80% of total financing, as latest launch puts almost 30% of Gen 1 fleet in space -  Collaboration with Geostationary (GEO) satellite operator offers new customer opportunities -  Eutelsat joins U.K. Government, Bharti Global and SoftBank as key investors LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 OneWeb, the global communications network powered from space, announces today that it has secured $550 Million in Funding from Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL), bringing OneWeb's total ...
