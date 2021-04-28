Nayax announces the launch of its initial public offering (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) - HERZLIYA, Israel, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Nayax Ltd. ("Nayax") announced today that it has commenced a global initial public offering of its ordinary shares to institutional investors. The offering in Israel is being made pursuant to a prospectus filed with the Israel Securities Authority which is expected to be approved. Nayax proposes to sell up to 44,000,000 of its ordinary shares in the offering, and three existing shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") propose to sell up to 19,500,000 of Nayax's ordinary shares in the offering, collectively. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,525,000 ordinary shares from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nayax Ltd. ("Nayax") announced today that it has commenced a global initial public offering of its ordinary shares to institutional investors. The offering in Israel is being made pursuant to a prospectus filed with the Israel Securities Authority which is expected to be approved. Nayax proposes to sell up to 44,000,000 of its ordinary shares in the offering, and three existing shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") propose to sell up to 19,500,000 of Nayax's ordinary shares in the offering, collectively. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,525,000 ordinary shares from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Nayax announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nayax announces