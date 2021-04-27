LiquiGlide Announces New Partnerships and Latest Funding Round as Frictionless Future Becomes a Reality (Di martedì 27 aprile 2021) Today, the partnership is expanding to other product lines. In addition, the company has announced that it is partnering with leading industrial designer, Yves Béhar and his design firm, fuseproject, ...Leggi su adnkronos
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LiquiGlide Announces
LiquiGlide Announces New Partnerships and Latest Funding Round as Frictionless Future Becomes a RealityDamien Dossin will serve as Executive Vice President and General Manager of its Consumer Packaged Goods Division and Dan Rippy joined as Executive Vice President and General Manager of LiquiGlide's ...
LiquiGlide Announces New Partnerships and Latest Funding Round as Frictionless Future Becomes a RealityDamien Dossin will serve as Executive Vice President and General Manager of its Consumer Packaged Goods Division and Dan Rippy joined as Executive Vice President and General Manager of LiquiGlide's ...
LiquiGlide Announces New Partnerships and Latest Funding Round as Frictionless Future Becomes a RealityThe company's $13.5M round and additional partnerships with Colgate, the Mibelle Group and Yves Béhar prove technology's ability to create market-viable ...
LiquiGlide AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LiquiGlide Announces