The Inventor: un film d'animazione su Leonardo Da Vinci per il regista di Wolfwalkers (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) Tomm Moore, reduce dal successo ottenuto da Wolfwalkers, è entrato a far parte del team di The Inventor, nuovo film animato diretto da Jim Capobianco che sarà incentrato su Leonardo Da Vinci. Il regista Tomm Moore farà parte del team creativo del nuovo film d'animazione sul Leonardo Da Vinci che sarà intitolato The Inventor che verrà diretto da Jim Capobianco, già sceneggiatore di Ratatouille. Il filmmaker ha ottenuto tre nomination ai premi Oscar e recentemente ha realizzato Wolfwalkers, in corsa per una prestigiosa statuetta in questa edizione dei riconoscimenti assegnati dall'Academy. The Inventor, realizzato in stop motion, sarà composto da sequenze ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) Tomm Moore, reduce dal successo ottenuto da, è entrato a far parte del team di The, nuovoanimato diretto da Jim Capobianco che sarà incentrato suDa. IlTomm Moore farà parte del team creativo del nuovod'sulDache sarà intitolato Theche verrà diretto da Jim Capobianco, già sceneggiatore di Ratatouille. Ilmaker ha ottenuto tre nomination ai premi Oscar e recentemente ha realizzato, in corsa per una prestigiosa statuetta in questa edizione dei riconoscimenti assegnati dall'Academy. The, realizzato in stop motion, sarà composto da sequenze ...

The Inventor: Tomm Moore, regista di Wolfwalkers, coinvolto nella realizzazione del film animato Il regista Tomm Moore farà parte del team creativo del nuovo film animato intitolato The Inventor che verrà diretto da Jim Capobianco, già sceneggiatore di Ratatouille. Il filmmaker ha ottenuto tre nomination ai premi Oscar e recentemente ha realizzato Wolfwalkers, in corsa per una ...

