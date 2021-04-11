West Bromwich-Southampton (lunedì, ore 19:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 11 aprile 2021) Entrambi i club hanno vinto l’ultima partita e sono state entrambe grandi vittorie, anche se diverse ovviamente. Roboante quella della squadra di Allardyce, perche ottenuta contro un grande avversario come il Chelsea, e per 5-2 in trasferta. “Big Sam” non è mai retrocesso dalla Premier League, ed è per questo che è stato chiamato, per InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
West Bromwich - Southampton: dove vedere la diretta live e risultatoLa partita West Bromwich - Southampton di Lunedì 12 aprile 2021 in diretta: formazioni e cronaca in tempo reale. Dove vedere in tv e streaming il match valido per la 31° giornata di Premier League WEST BROMWICH -...
Tottenham, nuovo obiettivo per la portaCommenta per primo Secondo quanto riferito da Espn il Tottenham avrebbe messo nel mirino Sam Johnstone , 28enne portiere del West Bromwich.
Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Southampton do not need to sell in-demand stars to fund summer spendingThe Austrian manager insists he will not have to sell any of Southampton's in-demand stars in order to fund a squad overhaul, but says Brexit has changed the club's recruitment strategy.
Manchester United 'keen on bringing Sam Johnstone back to Old Trafford this summer should David de Gea or Dean Henderson leave' as former Red Devils academy graduate continues ...The 28-year-old goalkeeper is having a stand-out season for relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion, with his recent form earning him a first call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad in March.
