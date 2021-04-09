Sabrina Soster ai domiciliari: Adesso lo sfratto esecutivo... ...LG: AGGIORNAMENTI ANDROID ANCORA PER TRE ANNIGTA Online - veicolo in regaloApex Legends: modificatori di playlist mai visti prima nell'evento ...Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX data di lancio e trailerNew Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World TrailerROCCAT diventa partner ufficiale della League Championship Series di ...Abandoned: nuova esclusiva PS5 in arrivoKONAMI ANNOUNCIA PITCH CLASH BETA, UN NUOVO VIDEOGIOCO MOBILE DI ...Vivid Money arriva in Italia: un'unica app per banking, investimenti ...

SmallRig Releases Innovative Accessories for Sony FX3

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig launches two Innovative Accessories for Sony ...

zazoom
Commenta
SmallRig Releases Innovative Accessories for Sony FX3 (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

SmallRig launches two Innovative Accessories for Sony FX3 based on the product definition and application scenarios of the new camera. Both the half/modular cage and the full/integrated cage are brought to the market, featuring multiple 1/4"-20 threaded holes, 3/8"-16 ARRI positioning holes, NATO rails and cold shoes to realize diverse creation needs. Built-in Arca-swiss quick release plate at the bottom of the cage allows quick switch between handheld, tripod, gimbal and other shooting scenarios. In addition, the cages support SmallRig power bank holder and lightweight matte box to setup the complete shooting solution. Sony FX3 modular cage: adopts a modular structure while the top NATO rail comes with a detachable design. The cage ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SmallRig Releases

SmallRig releases DJI FPV Aerodynamics Combo, Officially Entering Drone Accessories Market

SmallRig has conducted in - depth user research of the FPV aircraft market and cooperated with experienced partners to boost the flying through aerodynamic accessories while maintaining the original ...

SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1

SmallRig would like to cover various scenarios from commercial filming, documentary filming to sports shooting. In addition, the full cage features strong compatibility to support not only Sony Alpha ...
READ 30 Le Migliori Recensioni Di Dji Ronin S Testato  Formula1Passion.it

SmallRig Releases Innovative Accessories for Sony FX3

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig launches two innovative accessories for Sony FX3 based on the product definition and application scenarios of the new camera. Both the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SmallRig Releases
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SmallRig Releases SmallRig Releases Innovative Accessories Sony