SmallRig Releases Innovative Accessories for Sony FX3 (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
SmallRig launches two Innovative Accessories for Sony FX3 based on the product definition and application scenarios of the new camera. Both the half/modular cage and the full/integrated cage are brought to the market, featuring multiple 1/4"-20 threaded holes, 3/8"-16 ARRI positioning holes, NATO rails and cold shoes to realize diverse creation needs. Built-in Arca-swiss quick release plate at the bottom of the cage allows quick switch between handheld, tripod, gimbal and other shooting scenarios. In addition, the cages support SmallRig power bank holder and lightweight matte box to setup the complete shooting solution. Sony FX3 modular cage: adopts a modular structure while the top NATO rail comes with a detachable design. The cage ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SmallRig launches two Innovative Accessories for Sony FX3 based on the product definition and application scenarios of the new camera. Both the half/modular cage and the full/integrated cage are brought to the market, featuring multiple 1/4"-20 threaded holes, 3/8"-16 ARRI positioning holes, NATO rails and cold shoes to realize diverse creation needs. Built-in Arca-swiss quick release plate at the bottom of the cage allows quick switch between handheld, tripod, gimbal and other shooting scenarios. In addition, the cages support SmallRig power bank holder and lightweight matte box to setup the complete shooting solution. Sony FX3 modular cage: adopts a modular structure while the top NATO rail comes with a detachable design. The cage ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SmallRig Releases
SmallRig releases DJI FPV Aerodynamics Combo, Officially Entering Drone Accessories MarketSmallRig has conducted in - depth user research of the FPV aircraft market and cooperated with experienced partners to boost the flying through aerodynamic accessories while maintaining the original ...
SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1SmallRig would like to cover various scenarios from commercial filming, documentary filming to sports shooting. In addition, the full cage features strong compatibility to support not only Sony Alpha ...
READ 30 Le Migliori Recensioni Di Dji Ronin S Testato Formula1Passion.it
SmallRig Releases Innovative Accessories for Sony FX3SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig launches two innovative accessories for Sony FX3 based on the product definition and application scenarios of the new camera. Both the ...
SmallRig ReleasesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SmallRig Releases