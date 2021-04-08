New Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World TrailerROCCAT diventa partner ufficiale della League Championship Series di ...Abandoned: nuova esclusiva PS5 in arrivoKONAMI ANNOUNCIA PITCH CLASH BETA, UN NUOVO VIDEOGIOCO MOBILE DI ...Vivid Money arriva in Italia: un'unica app per banking, investimenti ...PAC-MAN 99 DISPONIBILE PER NINTENDO SWITCHWB Games e Bubba Watson collaborano ancora per Golf ClashNintendo - un video presenta le novità di MiitopiaEA E AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB INCLUDONO IL TORNEO THE MASTERS IN EA ...Malware Android camuffato da Netflix si diffonde attraverso WhatsApp

Shanghai Genechem Co | Ltd Genechem Announces appointment of Dr Eric Rowinsky and Dr Manuel Hidalgo to Scientific Advisory board | and abstract presentation at AACR 2021 on Claudin 6 Ab and K-Ras TCR-T

Shanghai, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Genechem Co., Ltd. (Genechem), a discovery company ...

Shanghai Genechem Co., Ltd. (Genechem) Announces appointment of Dr. Eric Rowinsky and Dr. Manuel Hidalgo to Scientific Advisory board, and abstract presentation at AACR 2021 on Claudin 6 Ab and K-Ras TCR-T

Shanghai Genechem Co., Ltd. (Genechem), a discovery company dedicated to novel target discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Dr. Eric Rowinsky, President and Executive Chairman of the board of Rgenix, Inc., and Dr. Manuel Hidalgo, Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, to its Scientific Advisory board. Drs. Rowinsky and Hidalgo will bring their strong expertise in translational and clinical development to support ...
