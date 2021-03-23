Mazda Motorsports, Sponsored by Idemitsu, Finish an Impressive Second at Sebring (Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) We didn't have the fastest car today but we sure maximized everything we had and we're very happy." "It's tough to Finish less than two Seconds behind at the checkers, but we're incredibly proud of ... Leggi su padovanews
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mazda Motorsports
Mazda Motorsports, Sponsored by Idemitsu, Finish an Impressive Second at SebringSEBRING, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) The defending race champion No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda RT24 - P DPi, sponsored by Idemitsu Lubricants America (ILA), took a hard - fought second place overall finish at the 69th Twelve Hours of Sebring on Saturday. Drivers Harry ...
IMSA - 12 Ore di Sebring, Finale: Bourdais resiste e vince con JDC - Miller MotorSportsVittoria a sorpresa da parte di JDC - Miller MotorSports alla 12 Ore di Sebring , secondo appuntamento dell' IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar ...le DPi che vedevano in quel momento Bourdais davanti alla Mazda ...
IMSA | 12 Ore Sebring - Sintesi dopo 9 ore: Mazda e Porsche in testa F1inGenerale
12h di Sebring: trionfo a sorpresa per la Cadillac-JDC/MillerBourdais-Duval-Vautier approfittano nel finale dei guai altrui per balzare al comando e resistere alla Mazda nonostante un problema all'ala posteriore. Sul podio la Acura-MSR. Colpacci Porsche in GTLM ...
IMSA | 12 Ore di Sebring, Finale: Bourdais resiste e vince con JDC-Miller MotorSportsVittoria a sorpresa da parte di JDC-Miller MotorSports alla 12 Ore di Sebring, secondo appuntamento dell’IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Sébastien Bourdais emerge nelle ultime ore e resiste a ...
Mazda MotorsportsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mazda Motorsports