Mazda Motorsports | Sponsored by Idemitsu | Finish an Impressive Second at Sebring

We didn't have the fastest car today but we sure maximized everything we had and we're very happy. It's ...

Mazda Motorsports, Sponsored by Idemitsu, Finish an Impressive Second at Sebring (Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) We didn't have the fastest car today but we sure maximized everything we had and we're very happy." "It's tough to Finish less than two Seconds behind at the checkers, but we're incredibly proud of ...
SEBRING, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) The defending race champion No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda RT24 - P DPi, sponsored by Idemitsu Lubricants America (ILA), took a hard - fought second place overall finish at the 69th Twelve Hours of Sebring on Saturday. Drivers Harry ...

IMSA - 12 Ore di Sebring, Finale: Bourdais resiste e vince con JDC - Miller MotorSports

Vittoria a sorpresa da parte di JDC - Miller MotorSports alla 12 Ore di Sebring , secondo appuntamento dell' IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar ...le DPi che vedevano in quel momento Bourdais davanti alla Mazda ...
IMSA | 12 Ore Sebring - Sintesi dopo 9 ore: Mazda e Porsche in testa  F1inGenerale

12h di Sebring: trionfo a sorpresa per la Cadillac-JDC/Miller

Bourdais-Duval-Vautier approfittano nel finale dei guai altrui per balzare al comando e resistere alla Mazda nonostante un problema all'ala posteriore. Sul podio la Acura-MSR. Colpacci Porsche in GTLM ...

IMSA | 12 Ore di Sebring, Finale: Bourdais resiste e vince con JDC-Miller MotorSports

Vittoria a sorpresa da parte di JDC-Miller MotorSports alla 12 Ore di Sebring, secondo appuntamento dell’IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Sébastien Bourdais emerge nelle ultime ore e resiste a ...
