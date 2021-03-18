Gastech 2021 will run in-person: Singapore EXPO, 13-16 September (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Gastech 2021 will take place as an in-person event in Singapore this September (13-16), safely and securely reconnecting the global gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry in a post-Covid era and providing a valuable platform to engage and drive the conversation around collective challenges and opportunities. The exhibition and conference (attracting more than 25,000 attendees, including ministers, global business leaders, policy makers, disruptors and innovators) will be run in line with dmg events' All Secure Standard, prioritising the health and safety of all attendees. Duncan Reid, Senior Vice President, Energy Portfolio, dmg events: "After such a challenging year globally, it gives us huge pleasure to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gastech 2021 will take place as an in-person event in Singapore this September (13-16), safely and securely reconnecting the global gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry in a post-Covid era and providing a valuable platform to engage and drive the conversation around collective challenges and opportunities. The exhibition and conference (attracting more than 25,000 attendees, including ministers, global business leaders, policy makers, disruptors and innovators) will be run in line with dmg events' All Secure Standard, prioritising the health and safety of all attendees. Duncan Reid, Senior Vice President, Energy Portfolio, dmg events: "After such a challenging year globally, it gives us huge pleasure to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gastech 2021
Landi Renzo si aggiudica un'importante commessa per la distribuzione gas in Egitto...commessa per la fornitura e l'assemblaggio di oltre 150 compressori in Egitto alle società Gastech (... e soprattutto cominciamo il 2021 con un portafoglio ordini molto consistente e più elevato ...
A società partecipata Landi Renzo commessa per la distribuzione di gas in Egitto...commessa per la fornitura e l'assemblaggio di oltre 150 compressori in Egitto alle società Gastech (... e soprattutto cominciamo il 2021 con un portafoglio ordini molto consistente e più elevato ...
Tester di perdite Tendenze del mercato 2021, quota del settore globale, dimensioni, analisi del settore globale, analisi chiave della crescita del mercato, segmenti, tecnologie emergenti, opportunità e previsioni dal 2021 al 2026. Pugliavolley.com
Gastech 2021 will run in-person: Singapore EXPO, 13-16 SeptemberLONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastech 2021 will take place as an in-person event in Singapore this September (13-16), safely and securely ...
Gastech 2021Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gastech 2021