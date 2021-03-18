Cambridge Management Consulting Acquires Straxia (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) Acquisition expands company's digital transformation capabilities LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Cambridge Management Consulting (Cambridge MC), a global digital transformation consultancy, announces an expansion of its telecommunications capability with the acquisition of network infrastructure consultancy, Straxia. As global markets emerge from the pandemic, digital transformation is vital to adapt to a new set of consumer behaviours. The acquisition of Straxia widens the portfolio of services offered by Cambridge MC, allowing more routes for clients to build a digital strategy that drives growth. For a decade, Straxia has built a reputation focussed on infrastructure transformation and sourcing, more recently using SD-WAN technology to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cambridge Management Consulting (Cambridge MC), a global digital transformation consultancy, announces an expansion of its telecommunications capability with the acquisition of network infrastructure consultancy, Straxia. As global markets emerge from the pandemic, digital transformation is vital to adapt to a new set of consumer behaviours. The acquisition of Straxia widens the portfolio of services offered by Cambridge MC, allowing more routes for clients to build a digital strategy that drives growth. For a decade, Straxia has built a reputation focussed on infrastructure transformation and sourcing, more recently using SD-WAN technology to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cambridge Management
Ossido Master presenta il video del suo nuovo singolo 'Salgo su'Ossido Master Salvatore Spampinato, in arte Ossido Master , classe 1987 è un rapper catanese, trasferitosi a Cambridge dove lavora nel management aziendale universitario. Il nome Ossido nasce ...
Renzi a Dubai, dimmi con chi vai e ti dirò chi sei... l'unico azionista accomandante era la società italiana Sdb, una società a responsabilità limitata milanese controllata da Vittorio Giaroli, azionista tra l'altro della Cambridge Management ...
Notizie da Embassy Group, Ivanhoé Cambridge, PLP, Scallier BeBeez
Il momento promettente della ripresa americanaLAGUNA BEACH – L’annuncio del presidente Joe Biden secondo cui gli Stati Uniti avranno abbastanza vaccini anti-Covid per tutti gli americani entro la fine di maggio ha contrib ...
Cambridge ManagementSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cambridge Management