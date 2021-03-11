51 WORLDWIDE GAMES: in giro per il mondo stando comodamente a casaCAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS | disponibili i nuovi contenutiPatto per l’innovazione del lavoro pubblico e la coesione socialeOggi mercoledì 10 marzo è il MAR10 DaySPIN MASTER PRESENTA LA NUOVA LINEA BAT-TECHCome acquistare i BitcoinOddyssey: Your Space, Your Way è in uscita prossimamente in Early ...Red Dead Online: Grandi Vantaggi Su Taglie Leggendarie e Famigerati ...Apex Legends disponibile su Nintendo SwitchLa regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e Meghan

LTI Tops Everest Group' s IT Services Challenger 2021 List

Listed as the Star Performer of the Year for Banking and Financial Services MUMBAI, India, March 11, ...

zazoom
Commenta
LTI Tops Everest Group's IT Services Challenger 2021 List (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) Listed as the Star Performer of the Year for Banking and Financial Services MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI) , a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has topped the List of 'IT Services Challenger 2021' in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the YearTM Awards. LTI is also Listed as the Star Performer of the Year for Banking and Financial Services. Additionally, LTI's rank in the overall PEAK Matrix® for IT Services improved from #16 last year to #11 this year, the highest leap registered by any player. LTI has been categorized among the best in ITS Challenger ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LTI Tops

Banco Bpm – Il cda approva piano di compensi basati su azioni  Il Cittadino on line

LTI Tops Everest Group’s IT Services Challenger 2021 List

MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI) , a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has topped the list of ‘IT Services ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LTI Tops
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : LTI Tops Tops Everest Group Services Challenger