LTI Tops Everest Group' s IT Services Challenger 2021 List

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI) , a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has topped the List of 'IT Services Challenger 2021' in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the YearTM Awards. LTI is also Listed as the Star Performer of the Year for Banking and Financial Services. Additionally, LTI's rank in the overall PEAK Matrix® for IT Services improved from #16 last year to #11 this year, the highest leap registered by any player. LTI has been categorized among the best in ITS Challenger ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
