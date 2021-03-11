Cina: la valuta digitale sta divenendo sempre più la regina nel mondo ...Nada, La vera storia : Tecla Insolia ... Ho avuto il Covid e ho ...Call of Duty Mobile lancia la Season 2: Day of ReckoningRedmi Note 10 e Note 10 Pro alla conquista della fascia media51 WORLDWIDE GAMES: in giro per il mondo stando comodamente a casaCAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS | disponibili i nuovi contenutiPatto per l’innovazione del lavoro pubblico e la coesione socialeOggi mercoledì 10 marzo è il MAR10 DaySPIN MASTER PRESENTA LA NUOVA LINEA BAT-TECHCome acquistare i Bitcoin

COVID decree passed

ROME, MAR 11 - The government's latest COVID decree was passed by the Italian parliament on Thursday. ...

ROME, MAR 11 - The government's latest COVID decree was passed by the Italian parliament on Thursday. The Lower House gave it definitive approval by 220 votes to 25 with 132 abstentions. Nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) MPs voted against and nationalist League MPs abstained. FdI is the only opposition party to Mario ...
Covid-19, il Presidente Draghi firma il Dpcm 2 marzo 2021 | www.governo.it  Governo

Senate OKs COVID decree

ROME, MAR 3 - The Senate on Wednesday approved the government's COVID decree introducing further urgent measures to contain the pandemic and carry out elections in 2021. The decree was approved by 122 ...
