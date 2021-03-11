COVID decree passed (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) ROME, MAR 11 - The government's latest COVID decree was passed by the Italian parliament on Thursday. The Lower House gave it definitive approval by 220 votes to 25 with 132 abstentions. Nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) MPs voted against and nationalist League MPs abstained. FdI is the only opposition party to Mario ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Covid-19, il Presidente Draghi firma il Dpcm 2 marzo 2021 | www.governo.it Governo
Senate OKs COVID decreeROME, MAR 3 - The Senate on Wednesday approved the government's COVID decree introducing further urgent measures to contain the pandemic and carry out elections in 2021. The decree was approved by 122 ...
