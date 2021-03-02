LCM Partners wins two Private Debt Investor 2020 awards

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/LCMis proud to announce that it has won twofor: European Distressedof the Year and Global Fundraising of the Year.is the publication of record for, tracking the institutions, the funds and the transactions shaping the world'scredit markets. Its annualare now in their eighth year with winners selected based on votes received from the publication's readers, includingindustry participants and the institutional...