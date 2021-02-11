Ship owner, officers arrested in trawler collision deaths (Di giovedì 11 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 11 - The owner and two officers from an Italian oil tanker were arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter in a suspected collision with a trawler last May that led to the drowning ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
The captain and third officer are charged with causing a shipwreck and manslaughter while the owner has been charged with legal fraud and aiding and abetting. The captain was named as Gioacchino ...
ROME, FEB 11 - The owner and two officers from an Italian oil tanker were arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter in a suspected collision with a trawler last May that led to the drowning death ...
