Ship owner | officers arrested in trawler collision deaths

ROME, FEB 11 - The owner and two officers from an Italian oil tanker were arrested Thursday on suspicion ...

ROME, FEB 11 - The owner and two officers from an Italian oil tanker were arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter in a suspected collision with a trawler last May that led to the drowning
The captain and third officer are charged with causing a shipwreck and manslaughter while the owner has been charged with legal fraud and aiding and abetting. The captain was named as Gioacchino ...
ROME, FEB 11 - The owner and two officers from an Italian oil tanker were arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter in a suspected collision with a trawler last May that led to the drowning death ...
