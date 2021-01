Warehouse roof collapses | 1 dead | others trapped

(Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) BRINDISI, JAN 26 - One person isandarein rubble after theof abeing built near Brindisi in Puglia collapsed on Tuesday, local sources said. The accident happened ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Warehouse roof

La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

BRINDISI, JAN 26 - One person is dead and others are trapped in rubble after the roof of a warehouse being built near Brindisi in Puglia collapsed on Tuesday, local sources said. The accident happened ...