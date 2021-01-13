Disney: Ben Affleck dirigerà Keeper of the Lost Cities (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Ben Affleck ha firmato con Disney per adattare la serie di libri fantasy bestseller Keeper of the Lost Cities. Deadline cosa riporta? Deadline riporta che Affleck dirigerà, scriverà e produrrà con la sua società Pearl Street Films l’adattamento live-action del primo romanzo della popolare serie fantasy della scrittrice Shannon Messenger. Si tratta di una serie di romanzi fantasy scritti da Shannon Messenger che Affleck che adatterà con Kate Gritmon, mentre Madison Ainley figurerà come produttrice esecutiva. (Disney: Ben Affleck) Serie Keeper of the Lost Cities La serie di Keeper of the Lost Cities si ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
