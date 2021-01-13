MSI presenta i nuovi laptop con NVIDIA GeForce RTX serie 30 Sony presenta l’ultimo nato della serie di obiettivi G Master ...Ubisoft e Lucasfilm Games insieme per un open-world di Star WarsCovid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...

Disney | Ben Affleck dirigerà Keeper of the Lost Cities

Ben Affleck ha firmato con Disney per adattare la serie di libri fantasy bestseller Keeper of the Lost ...

Disney: Ben Affleck dirigerà Keeper of the Lost Cities (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Ben Affleck ha firmato con Disney per adattare la serie di libri fantasy bestseller Keeper of the Lost Cities. Deadline cosa riporta? Deadline riporta che Affleck dirigerà, scriverà e produrrà con la sua società Pearl Street Films l’adattamento live-action del primo romanzo della popolare serie fantasy della scrittrice Shannon Messenger. Si tratta di una serie di romanzi fantasy scritti da Shannon Messenger che Affleck che adatterà con Kate Gritmon, mentre Madison Ainley figurerà come produttrice esecutiva. (Disney: Ben Affleck) Serie Keeper of the Lost Cities La serie di Keeper of the Lost Cities si ...
Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily

