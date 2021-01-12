BitePRO Report Record Sales Of Bite Resistant Clothing Due To Increasing Violence In Schools (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) WETHERBY, England, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
British Bite Resistant Clothing producer BitePRO have Reported Record Sales, as Violence against teachers continues to be a regular occurrence in Schools around the world. Wherever consistent statistics exist, these indicate an increase in physical attacks on teachers by students. The American National Center for Education Statistics 2019 Report estimates 962,300 violent incidents. Online publication 'Schools Week' Reported that assaults on school premises in the UK have soared 72% in the four years up to 2019. In October 2019 an Australian public-school worker was repeatedly bitten by one of her students. She ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
WETHERBY, Inghilterra, 12 gennaio 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Il produttore britannico di abbigliamento resistente ai morsi BitePRO ha registrato vendite ...
