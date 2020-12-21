The Book of Boba Fett sarà separato da The Mandalorian, ma avrà lo stesso team creativo (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) Variety fa chiarezza sul mistero legato al finale di The Mandalorian 2 e spiega che lo spinoff The Book of Boba Fett sarà separato dallo show Disney+, anche se a firmarlo sarà lo stesso team creativo. Dopo il finale della seconda stagione di The Mandalorian su Disney+, i fan di Star Wars sono confusi riguardo alla terza stagione e allo scioccante annuncio dell'arrivo dello spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, ma adesso finalmente sarebbero arrivate le prime importanti risposte. Variety ha svelato che The Book of Boba Fett, al debutto nel 2021 su Disney+, sarà separato dalla ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) Variety fa chiarezza sul mistero legato al finale di The2 e spiega che lo spinoff Theofdallo show Disney+, anche se a firmarlolo. Dopo il finale della seconda stagione di Thesu Disney+, i fan di Star Wars sono confusi riguardo alla terza stagione e allo scioccante annuncio dell'arrivo dello spinoff Theof, ma adesso finalmente sarebbero arrivate le prime importanti risposte. Variety ha svelato che Theof, al debutto nel 2021 su Disney+,dalla ...

