Windows 10 Insider Preview: disponibile la build 20279 [FE_RELEASE] (Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) È da poche ore disponibile al download la build 20279 (FE RELEASE) di Windows 10 per gli utenti Insider che hanno scelto il canale di distribuzione Dev! NOTA: Microsoft prevede di spostare tutti gli Insider nel canale Dev sul ramo RS PRERELEASE poco tempo dopo la fine delle vacanze natalizie. Problemi noti We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build. Live Previews for pinned sites aren’t enabled for all Insiders yet, so you may see a grey window when hovering over the thumbnail in the taskbar. We’re continuing to work on polishing this experience. We’re working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can ... Leggi su windowsinsiders
Microsoft ha rilasciato Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20279 ai Windows Insider che hanno scelto il canale Dev (Veloce). Windows ARM può finalmente emulare le app Intel a 64 bit
Microsoft ha annunciato la prima build "preview" di Windows 10 ARM spiegando che è finalmemte possibile emulare anche le app x86 a 64-bit ...
