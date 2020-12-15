TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer (Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced a special Limited-Time Offer for the Holiday season. New customers are eligible to sign up for four Months of any TIDAL Plan for $4.00, including HiFi, Premium, Family, Student and Military, now through January 8, 2021. To redeem the Offer, new members can head to TIDAL.com/Holiday-Offer. TIDAL's Premium and HiFi tiers Offer music fans unLimited access to its extensive catalog of over 70 million tracks across all genres, thousands of expertly curated ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
