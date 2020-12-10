Little Nightmares II: demo disponibile da oggi per Steam Farmaci anti-Covid online non a norma, 13 arrestiCovid : Papa Francesco celebrerà la Messa di Natale alle 19.30Il concerto di Kiana Ledé domani in streaming su Twitch. Diodato ...Benvenuto a Night City! Loro ti stanno già aspettando…Maccio Capatonda : Nel mio libro dettagli scabrosi sulla CanalisGTA Online: nuovo trailer di The Cayo Perico Heist in arrivo a ...PUYO PUYO TETRIS 2 E’ DISPONIBILE SULLE CONSOLE ATTUALI E QUELLE NEXT ...PERSONA 5 STRIKERS SARA’ LANCIATO A FEBBRAIO PER PS4, SWITCH E STEAM Xbox Series X|S record per il lancio

Chubb Creates New Digital Team for Europe

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the creation of a new Digital Team for ...

zazoom
Commenta
Chubb Creates New Digital Team for Europe (Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Chubb has today announced the creation of a new Digital Team for Continental Europe (CE) and the United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I). The Team has been formed to develop and execute the insurer's plans to broaden its Digital product and service offerings and to create new channels for product distribution. It follows the launch in September of Chubb Studio, a global platform to enable Chubb's partners in retail, e-commerce, banking, fintech, airline, telecommunications and other industries to add Digital insurance options to their own product and service offerings. Led by Santiago Sanchez, Head of Digital for Europe, Chubb's ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chubb Creates

FTSE MIB: in attesa di spunti  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chubb Creates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Chubb Creates Chubb Creates Digital Team Europe