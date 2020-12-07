Erickson Announces Final FAA Certification of the Composite Main Rotor Blades on the S-64F and CH-54B (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) From Legacy to Legendary PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, Maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, has announced Final FAA Certification for the Composite Main Rotor Blades on the S-64F and CH-54B. Earlier this year, Erickson announced FAA approval of the S-64E model. This recent announcement Finalizes the Certification of the S-64F and CH-54B, solidifying FAA Certification for the entire fleet of S-64 Air Crane® E & F models, as well as the CH-54 Skycrane A & B models. The advanced design of the Blades provides a significant performance advantage, especially at hot and high ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
