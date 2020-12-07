Trading NFP News - etoro non agricola strategia di trading del libro ...La prima cartolina di Natale all'asta per 25mila dollariElezioni Romania: centrodestra verso riconfermaCapelli caduti? questo cappello fa al caso vostroCovid-19, Zone gialle, riaperti 72.000 eserciziRoma, verifiche su maxi-rissa al PincioPapa Francesco : abbandonare mondanità e ricchezzeCORONAVIRUS, DA DOMENICA 6 AL 19 DICEMBRE BASTANO UN SMS O UNA ...GF VIP : FILIPPO NARDI E LA NOTTE BOLLENTE CON LA GREGORACIAmandha Fox svela i suoi calciatori e allenatori preferiti

Erickson Announces Final FAA Certification of the Composite Main Rotor Blades on the S-64F and CH-54B

From Legacy to Legendary PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Incorporated, a ...

Erickson Announces Final FAA Certification of the Composite Main Rotor Blades on the S-64F and CH-54B (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) From Legacy to Legendary PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, Maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, has announced Final FAA Certification for the Composite Main Rotor Blades on the S-64F and CH-54B. Earlier this year, Erickson announced FAA approval of the S-64E model. This recent announcement Finalizes the Certification of the S-64F and CH-54B, solidifying FAA Certification for the entire fleet of S-64 Air Crane® E & F models, as well as the CH-54 Skycrane A & B models. The advanced design of the Blades provides a significant performance advantage, especially at hot and high ...
