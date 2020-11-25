MedAlliance announces successful completion of enrolment in ISABELLA clinical trial for the treatment of failing AV fistulas in hemodialysis patients (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) - NYON, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/
MedAlliance has announced completion of patient enrolment in the ISABELLA clinical trial with SELUTION SLR™ 018 DEB (drug-eluting balloon) for the treatment of dysfunctional AV fistulas in end-stage renal failure patients undergoing hemodialysis. SELUTION SLR (Sustained Limus Release) is a novel sirolimus-eluting balloon that provides a controlled sustained release of drug, similar to a drug-eluting stent (DES). ISABELLA (Intervention with SELUTION SLR Agent Balloon for Endovascular Latent Limus therapy for failing AV fistulas) is a prospective single-center, multi-investigator, non-blinded, single arm ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MedAlliance has announced completion of patient enrolment in the ISABELLA clinical trial with SELUTION SLR™ 018 DEB (drug-eluting balloon) for the treatment of dysfunctional AV fistulas in end-stage renal failure patients undergoing hemodialysis. SELUTION SLR (Sustained Limus Release) is a novel sirolimus-eluting balloon that provides a controlled sustained release of drug, similar to a drug-eluting stent (DES). ISABELLA (Intervention with SELUTION SLR Agent Balloon for Endovascular Latent Limus therapy for failing AV fistulas) is a prospective single-center, multi-investigator, non-blinded, single arm ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MedAlliance announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MedAlliance announces