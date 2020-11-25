Red Dead Online: arriva la versione standaloneMONSTER HUNTER: FILM E GIOCO SI SCONTRANOSvelato pacchetto skin Klassic MK Movie per Mortal Kombat 11RAINBOW SIX SIEGE NEX-GEN SARA’ DISPONIBILE A DICEMBRECyberpunk 2077 video gameplay su PlayStationRed Dead Online: PE doppi nelle missioni Cacciatore di taglieMAURIZIO COSTANZO : IN PASSATO ANCHE A ME AVEVANO PROPOSTO UN REALITYSONIA BRUGANELLI : MIO FIGLIO DAVIDE VORREBBE FARE IL GF, PROVERÒ A ...GFVIP : ZORZI È IL PIÙ DETERMINATO A RIMANERE, ELISABETTA GREGORACI ...RIOT SVELA IL VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR 2021

MedAlliance announces successful completion of enrolment in ISABELLA clinical trial for the treatment of failing AV fistulas in hemodialysis patients

- NYON, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAlliance has announced completion of patient ...

MedAlliance announces successful completion of enrolment in ISABELLA clinical trial for the treatment of failing AV fistulas in hemodialysis patients (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) - NYON, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/

MedAlliance has announced completion of patient enrolment in the ISABELLA clinical trial with SELUTION SLR™ 018 DEB (drug-eluting balloon) for the treatment of dysfunctional AV fistulas in end-stage renal failure patients undergoing hemodialysis. SELUTION SLR (Sustained Limus Release) is a novel sirolimus-eluting balloon that provides a controlled sustained release of drug, similar to a drug-eluting stent (DES). ISABELLA (Intervention with SELUTION SLR Agent Balloon for Endovascular Latent Limus therapy for failing AV fistulas) is a prospective single-center, multi-investigator, non-blinded, single arm ...
