Perceptive Advisors Closes Oversubscribed Credit Opportunities Fund III at Hard Cap of $1 1 Billion

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Advisors LLC, an investment management firm ...

 Perceptive Advisors LLC, an investment management firm focused on the healthcare sector, is pleased to announce it has completed Fundraising for the Perceptive Credit Opportunities Fund III ("PCOF III") at the $1.1 Billion Hard cap.  PCOF III had a $750 million target and received investor interest that significantly exceeded its $1.1 Billion Hard cap. Perceptive Credit Opportunities will continue its focused investment strategy in PCOF III, which centers on providing customized, minimally-dilutive debt financing solutions to innovative healthcare companies. "We are excited to continue to ...
