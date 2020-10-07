Conte cabinet extends COVID-19 state of emergency

(Di mercoledì 7 ottobre 2020) ... sources said Theof, among other things, gives special powers to governors and other public bodies, making it possible, for example, to create 'red zones' sealing off areas where a ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Conte cabinet

L'Opinione

ROME, OCT 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet met on Wednesday to extend Italy's COVID-19 state of emergency until January 31 and approve a decree with new measures to combat the spread of the corona ...ROME, OCT 6 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet has approved a new package that overhauls former interior minister and League leader Matteo Salvini's controversial migrant-and-security decrees. Among o ...