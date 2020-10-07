PS5: teardown della console, videoStasera in TV Mercoledì 7 ottobre : su Canale 5 Temptation IslandNBA 2K21 - Trailer di presentazione del gioco PS5Brawlhalla nuovi personaggi da The Walking DeadNuove tecnologie di connettività al servizio del turismo.Organico Covid: dopo la due giorni di sciopero eliminata la norma ...WATCH DOGS: LEGION NUOVI CONTENUTI E TRAILERRed Dead Online: avvistato Orso Spirito Dorato nella Big ValleyIn una scuola di Taranto 18 studenti positivi al Covid-19Coronavirus : Sembra che il raffreddore protegga dal Covid-19

Conte cabinet extends COVID-19 state of emergency

... sources said The state of emergency, among other things, gives special powers to governors and other ...

Conte cabinet extends COVID-19 state of emergency (Di mercoledì 7 ottobre 2020) ... sources said The state of emergency, among other things, gives special powers to governors and other public bodies, making it possible, for example, to create 'red zones' sealing off areas where a ...
Conte cabinet extends COVID-19 state of emergency
ROME, OCT 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet met on Wednesday to extend Italy's COVID-19 state of emergency until January 31 and approve a decree with new measures to combat the spread of the corona ...
Cabinet approves new security decree
ROME, OCT 6 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet has approved a new package that overhauls former interior minister and League leader Matteo Salvini's controversial migrant-and-security decrees. Among o ...
