Remothered: Broken Porcelain si mostra in un nuovo Trailer (Di venerdì 2 ottobre 2020) Oggi il distributore indipendente Modus Games, il direttore Darril Arts e gli sviluppatori di Stormind Games hanno rilasciato un Trailer riepilogativo per aggiornare i fan dell'orrore sugli appassionanti misteri che hanno condotto al prossimo sequel survival horror Remothered: Broken Porcelain, in arrivo su console e PC il 13 ottobre. Il riepilogo narra la storia della sparizione di una ragazza di nome Celeste e riassume gli eventi di Remothered: Tormented Fathers, sottolineando la ricerca ossessiva di Rosemary Reed e le inquietanti verità che ha scoperto. Poi il filmato introduce Remothered: Broken Porcelain, che segue le vicissitudini di Jennifer, una giovane ribelle arrivata nel sinistro Ashmann Inn e vede Rosemary riprendere le ...

