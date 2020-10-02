Sono stato con lui undici anni! La confessione sull'amore di Gabriel ...Morti sul Lavoro e Covid-19 : incremento del 39% rispetto al 2019, ...Kaspersky: Indagine sui rischi alla sicurezza del gaming onlineDalla parte degli Animali : la storia di Peppino orfano da covid e i ...DIRT 5: RALLY RAID IN CINADe Marco ha ucciso prima la ragazza : Omicidio Daniele De Santis e ...Let’s Sing presents Queen, prendi il microfono e scatenati!Vanessa Incontrada tutta nuda su Vanity Fair contro haters e bullismoGiochi online: il Black Jack è sicuro ma attenti ai minori!Manovalanza Monty D : il nuovo singolo anticipazione dell'ep di ...

Remothered | Broken Porcelain si mostra in un nuovo Trailer

Remothered | Broken Porcelain si mostra in un nuovo Trailer
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gamerbrain©
Oggi il distributore indipendente Modus Games, il direttore Darril Arts e gli sviluppatori di Stormind ...

zazoom
Commenta
Remothered: Broken Porcelain si mostra in un nuovo Trailer (Di venerdì 2 ottobre 2020) Oggi il distributore indipendente Modus Games, il direttore Darril Arts e gli sviluppatori di Stormind Games hanno rilasciato un Trailer riepilogativo per aggiornare i fan dell’orrore sugli appassionanti misteri che hanno condotto al prossimo sequel survival horror Remothered: Broken Porcelain, in arrivo su console e PC il 13 ottobre.  Il riepilogo narra la storia della sparizione di una ragazza di nome Celeste e riassume gli eventi di Remothered: Tormented Fathers, sottolineando la ricerca ossessiva di Rosemary Reed e le inquietanti verità che ha scoperto. Poi il filmato introduce Remothered: Broken Porcelain, che segue le vicissitudini di Jennifer, una giovane ribelle arrivata nel sinistro Ashmann Inn e vede Rosemary riprendere le ...
Leggi su gamerbrain

twitterGamesPaladinsIT : Il nuovo trailer di Remothered: Broken Porcelain riassume l'avvincente storia della serie - SerialGamerITA : Remothered: Broken Porcelain, pubblicato un nuovo trailer dedicato al gioco #modusgames #stormindgames - maplewhite1912 : Tra Cyberpunk 2077 e Bioshock, ci infilerò Uncharted 4. Forse uno dei tre horror in uscita ad ottobre (presumo Remo… - Nellinson : RT @stormindgames: Ringraziamo @Eurogamer_it per aver intervistato Antonio Cannata, CEO di Stormind Games e Chris Darril, autore e Game Dir… - stormindgames : Ringraziamo @Eurogamer_it per aver intervistato Antonio Cannata, CEO di Stormind Games e Chris Darril, autore e Gam… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Remothered Broken

Remothered Broken Porcelain: Anteprima, Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot  GamerBrain.net
Remothered: Broken Porcelain in un nuovo trailer che riassume gli eventi che hanno portato al sequel
Il publisher Modus Games e lo sviluppatore Stormind Games hanno pubblicato un nuovo trailer di Remothered: Broken Porcelain che riassume gli eventi che hanno portato al sequel del survival horror. In ...
Remothered: Broken Porcelain, il nuovo trailer fa il punto della situazione
Come i più attenti di voi ben sapranno, Remothered: Broken Porcelain non è il primo titolo della serie. Quest’ultimo è infatti collegato al precedente titolo di Stormind Games, e cioè Remothered: ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Remothered Broken
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Remothered Broken Remothered Broken Porcelain mostra nuovo