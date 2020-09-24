Emerging biotechnology company Biocytogen raised 142 million dollars (USD) in support of Project Integrum (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) Project Integrum is a program meant to advance novel therapeutic antibodies for all druggable targets. BEIJING and BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
In August, Beijing Biocytogen biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Biocytogen") announced acquisition of Eucure Biopharma, which established Biocytogen as a clinical stage company. Now, Biocytogen is pleased to announce completion of series D1 Funding, successfully raising 142 million dollars (USD) meant to further secure the implementation of Project Integrum. Project Integrum is a humanitarian effort to discover, develop, and bring to market novel therapeutic antibody candidates against all notoriously ... Leggi su iltempo
