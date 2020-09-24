LG OLED CX: IL 48? CHE PROMETTE PIÙ INTRATTENIMENTOPolly Pocket: nuovissimi cofanetti in arrivoSQUARE ANNUNCIA NieR Replicant durante il T.G.S 2020Roberta Ragusa, il marito Antonio Logli si sposa con Sara CalzolaioMilan, anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic positivo al CovidDomenica a Bagnone Festa della locale MisericordiaIl Boss delle torte Buddy Valastro in ospdale : un terribile incidenteLG k42 e LG k52 : due nuovi smartphone in arrivoApp per imparare la scienza in modo dinamico e divertenteCome Trasformare le Misure di Sicurezza Covid-19 in Opportunità di ...

Emerging biotechnology company Biocytogen raised 142 million dollars USD in support of Project Integrum

Project Integrum is a program meant to advance novel therapeutic antibodies for all druggable targets. ...

zazoom
Commenta
Emerging biotechnology company Biocytogen raised 142 million dollars (USD) in support of Project Integrum (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) Project Integrum is a program meant to advance novel therapeutic antibodies for all druggable targets. BEIJING and BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 In August, Beijing Biocytogen biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Biocytogen") announced acquisition of Eucure Biopharma, which established Biocytogen as a clinical stage company. Now, Biocytogen is pleased to announce completion of series D1 Funding, successfully raising 142 million dollars (USD) meant to further secure the implementation of Project Integrum. Project Integrum is a humanitarian effort to discover, develop, and bring to market novel therapeutic antibody candidates against all notoriously ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Emerging biotechnology

Fabio Landazabal a capo di GSK Pharma Italia  Corriere Nazionale
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Emerging biotechnology
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Emerging biotechnology Emerging biotechnology company Biocytogen raised