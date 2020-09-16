Volocopter offers reservations for commercial flights

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) Be the First to Fly with an Electric Air Taxi BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/At Greentech Festival in Berlin today,, the pioneer of Urban Air Mobility (UAM), announced that the world's first public sale for electrical air taxi flighthas started. Effective immediately,fans world-wide can reserve their tickets online and be amongst the very first to take this new form of mobility. The VoloFirst ticket costs €300 and can be reserved with a 10% deposit. There are only 1000 presaleavailable for a limited time. The announcement follows's successful demonstrationin Stuttgart, at Helsinki's international airport, and over Singapore'sMarina Bay. "Based on our public test...