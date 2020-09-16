Volocopter offers reservations for commercial flights (Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) Be the First to Fly with an Electric Air Taxi BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
At Greentech Festival in Berlin today, Volocopter, the pioneer of Urban Air Mobility (UAM), announced that the world's first public sale for electrical air taxi flight reservations has started. Effective immediately, Volocopter fans world-wide can reserve their tickets online and be amongst the very first to take this new form of mobility. The VoloFirst ticket costs €300 and can be reserved with a 10% deposit. There are only 1000 presale reservations available for a limited time. The announcement follows Volocopter's successful demonstration flights in Stuttgart, at Helsinki's international airport, and over Singapore'sMarina Bay. "Based on our public test flights ... Leggi su iltempo
