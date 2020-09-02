Golden Celebration of Arctic Culture and Natural Resources Headlines Royal Canadian Mint's September Collector Coin Launch (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The Royal Canadian Mint has proudly issued a new Collector Coin crafted entirely of Nunavut-sourced gold. Entirely Arctic, from its design to its metal content, the reverse of the 2020 $10 Pure Gold Coin - An Inuk and a Qulliq, is the creation of Nunavut artist Ulaayu Pilurtuut. Motifs of a traditional qulliq, an Inuit oil lamp that provides light and warmth, as well as inuksuit, symbolizing community and guidance, are powerful symbols of the artist's Culture and way of life. This beautifully crafted 1/20th oz. pure gold Coin, along with several other numismatic keepsakes, Launched today. Another pure gold creation is the newest instalment in the 1/10th oz. ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Golden Celebration Golden Globe 2019: No champagne? No... AMICA