1 dead, 2 hurt in 'rubber-necker' crash (Di venerdì 28 agosto 2020) BOLOGNA, AUG 28 - One person was killed and two injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle travelling north on the A1 motorway between Fiorenzuola and Piacenza after a pile-up of 'rubber-... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : dead hurt 1 dead, 2 hurt in 'rubber-necker' crash

BOLOGNA, AUG 28 - One person was killed and two injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle travelling north on the A1 motorway between Fiorenzuola and Piacenza after a pile-up of 'rubber-necker ...

Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

PALERMO, 26 AGO - A four-year-old Sicilian boy found dead with his DJ mother probably died of injuries sustained in an August 3 car crash, experts said after tests on the car and an autopsy Wednesday.

BOLOGNA, AUG 28 - One person was killed and two injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle travelling north on the A1 motorway between Fiorenzuola and Piacenza after a pile-up of 'rubber-necker ...PALERMO, 26 AGO - A four-year-old Sicilian boy found dead with his DJ mother probably died of injuries sustained in an August 3 car crash, experts said after tests on the car and an autopsy Wednesday.