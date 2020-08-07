Ellen DeGeneres: Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher e altre star la sostengono sui social (Di venerdì 7 agosto 2020) How easy it is to stay quiet when it doesn't effect them. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, ... Today I'm sending love out to her. I know first hand how much she helps others both when we are all ... Leggi su movieplayer

matteoide : ovvio che Ellen DeGeneres sia cattiva.. è lesbica ???? - Cate_Giangrasso : Che cosa sta succedendo allo show di Ellen DeGeneres - MOONVLlGHT : Chissà perchè non sono per niente sorpresa da Ellen DeGeneres - magicallymee : Ellen DeGeneres mi stava sulle palle prima figuriamoci ora - zazoomblog : Ellen DeGeneres Rideva quando un produttore urlava ai suoi collaboratori - #Ellen #DeGeneres #Rideva #quando… -

Dopo giorni di accuse Ellen DeGeneres trova il sostegno di molte star: Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher e tanti altri stanno raccontando sui social le loro esperienze positive nel The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

