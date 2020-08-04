Mother, child missing after road accident in Sicily (Di martedì 4 agosto 2020) ROME, 04 AGO - Police are staging a big search for a 43-year-old woman and her four-year-old son after they went missing following a road accident in Sicily. The woman is thought to have wandered into ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

cmont4560 : RT @ValerioLivia: @angela3nipoti1 @albertopetro2 @DavLucia @dianadep1 @agustin_gut @Rebeka80721106 @smarucci461 @scastaldi9 @LunaLeso @mart… - Josjosmar59 : RT @ValerioLivia: @angela3nipoti1 @albertopetro2 @DavLucia @dianadep1 @agustin_gut @Rebeka80721106 @smarucci461 @scastaldi9 @LunaLeso @mart… - RafaelAlamo15 : RT @ValerioLivia: @angela3nipoti1 @albertopetro2 @DavLucia @dianadep1 @agustin_gut @Rebeka80721106 @smarucci461 @scastaldi9 @LunaLeso @mart… - ritamay1 : RT @ValerioLivia: @angela3nipoti1 @albertopetro2 @DavLucia @dianadep1 @agustin_gut @Rebeka80721106 @smarucci461 @scastaldi9 @LunaLeso @mart… - Dida_ti : RT @ValerioLivia: @angela3nipoti1 @albertopetro2 @DavLucia @dianadep1 @agustin_gut @Rebeka80721106 @smarucci461 @scastaldi9 @LunaLeso @mart… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mother child Mother & Child recensione del film con Annette Bening Cinefilos.it Mother, child missing after road accident in Sicily

One of the hypotheses is that the women simply got lost. The father-husband raised the alarm after they failed to return home. Police have appealed for any information that may help them find the ...

One of the hypotheses is that the women simply got lost. The father-husband raised the alarm after they failed to return home. Police have appealed for any information that may help them find the ...