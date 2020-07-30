MagniProtect by Magniflex: the world's first antiviral sleep collection tested against COVID-19 is Made in Italy (Di giovedì 30 luglio 2020) FLORENCE, Italy, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The innovative technology developed by Magniflex inhibits the persistence of bacteria and viruses on fabrics and has been specifically tested against SARS-COV-2. From Magniflex's Made in Italyresearch and innovation department, the first sleep collection whose effectiveness has been certified by independent Italian and international laboratories. We're going through hard times, in which the health's protection is one of the top priorities. That's why Magniflex, a leading Italian company with over 50 years of experience in mattresses and sleeping accessories manufacturing, is proud to introduce

