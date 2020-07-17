Risen Energy inks EPC contract for a 250 MW project in Vietnam (Di venerdì 17 luglio 2020) The company continues its excellent track record in overseas markets NINGBO, China, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (SZSE:300118) recently announced that the company will provide EPC services for Xinghai Group's 4/5 project (totaling 250 MW) in Loc Ninh, Vietnam, and is expected to complete shipment this December. The facility, one of the largest privately-funded EPC projects worldwide, will help the company further improve its competitiveness in the Vietnamese market once it has been successfully connected to the grid. With direct sunlight generally available between 2,000 and 2,500 hours per year, Vietnam is among the countries in Southeast Asia best placed to take advantage of solar Energy. However, the country's hot and ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Risen Energy Fotovoltaico, come i nuovi moduli da 500 Wp cambieranno il futuro del settore Qualenergia.it Risen Energy inks EPC contract for a 250 MW project in Vietnam

The company continues its excellent track record in overseas marketsNINGBO, China, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (SZSE:300118) recently announced that the company will provide ...

The company continues its excellent track record in overseas marketsNINGBO, China, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (SZSE:300118) recently announced that the company will provide ...