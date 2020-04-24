Il salvataggio di Annabelle (Di venerdì 24 aprile 2020) The Texas man who left a 10-week-old puppy in his car to go shopping was placed in jail on a $4,000 bond, while the young pup is recovering quickly, no worse for the wear. Accompanied by his puppy, Annabelle, 20-year-old Chandler Allen Bullen pulled into the Manor, Texas, Walmart parking lot on June 17, turned off his car and air conditioning, and headed inside. While he shopped, the shepherd/husky mix struggled to find shelter from the hot sun, which brought temperatures up to 99 degrees outside—with a heat index of 109, according to KVUE—and even higher in a stagnant vehicle. Seeing the whimpering dog in dire need of help, a concerned citizen called police, who got into the car by using the sunroof. Annabelle was not only weak from heat exposure, the officers noted—she was covered in open ... Leggi su bigodino
