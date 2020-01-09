Il principe Harry e Meghan Markle rinunciano allo status di realiRita Rusic al Grande Fratello Vip 2020: biografia, carriera e vita ...Kate Middleton, al compleanno Rose Hanbury che ha stregato William Denunciato Juan Darthes, è accusato di violenza l'attore di Il Mondo ...Diego Demme e Stanley Lobotka : doppio colpo per il NapoliIncendio Servigliano, morta una bambina di soli sei anniAutostrada, incidente Napoli-Canosa tra un tir e un veicolo: morto ...Iran, due scosse colpiscono la centrale nucleare di BushehrPaura per Montalbano : Incidente in moto per l’attore Luca ZingarettiIl piccolo dorme abbracciato al cane su un marciapiede di Manila

STAR TREK | SHORT TREKS - Recensione The Girl Who Made The Stars e

STAR TREK | SHORT TREKS - Recensione The Girl Who Made The Stars e Per il penultimo appuntamento con il secondo ciclo di SHORT TREKs il live-action propriamente detto ...

zazoom
Commenta
STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS - Recensione "The Girl Who Made The Stars" e "Ephraim and Dot" (Di giovedì 9 gennaio 2020) Per il penultimo appuntamento con il secondo ciclo di SHORT TREKs il live-action propriamente detto lascia posto a un genere raramente scelto in STAR TREK, l'animazione, che riappare nel franchise a seguito della serie animata, andata in onda fra il 1973 e il 1974. I due corti in questione, collegati a STAR TREK: Discovery in modo molto particolare, offrono due racconti diversi per grafica e temi, ma che nel complesso sono facili da seguire e apprezzare e omaggiano la saga in modo semplice e senza pensieri."M: The Girl brought the STARs to the first people. She lifted them because she was brave. And they were never scared of the night again. She was a great explorer, navigating by the constellations. The people came to follow her, and the Girl became a queen.  MC: It was the light inside that guided her.  M: Exactly. And when she realized that, she knew there was ... Leggi la notizia su lostinaflashforward

twitterjustindini : $VIAC - corrini : @crazyisbetter92 A me Paramount bloccò un mio breve video di Star Trek su YT. Lamentati. -

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : STAR TREK
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : STAR TREK STAR TREK SHORT TREKS Recensione
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!