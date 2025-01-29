Exploring Warrior Mysticism and Sci-Fi Soundscapes | Clusters Lizard on Unplugged Playlist
In this episode of Unplugged Playlist, we welcome Clusters Lizard, the experimental electronic duo blending sci-fi inspirations and Warrior Mysticism into their music. Fresh off the release of their fourth album, Hertz, launched on January 28, the duo delves into the creative process behind their latest work, inspired by Ukrainian Cossack rituals and infused with live battlefield recordings from the front lines of Ukraine.Beyond music, Cluster Lizard discusses their cultural activism, highlighting their label I Shall Sing Until My Land Is Free, which supports artists while donating proceeds to Ukrainian relief efforts. With a cinematic, immersive sound that bridges electronic music, history, and modern political landscapes, this album is a powerful artistic statement.Join us as we explore their unique sonic universe, upcoming projects, and the intersection of music and cultural diplomacy.
