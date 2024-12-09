2024 Guangming Science City Forum held in S China' s Shenzhen
This is a report from People's Daily Online: The 2024 Guangming Science City Forum opened in the Guangming district of Shenzhen, south China'sGuangdong Province, on Dec. 5, 2024.Themed "Guangming: Building Dreams for the Future," the two-day Forum aims to further boost the development of the Guangming Science City. The Forum includes an opening ceremony, a plenary session, seven parallel Forums, and an exchange event.The Forum's opening ceremony featured a session where significant achievements and policies were announced. Major sci-tech facilities for synthetic biology research, brain analysis, brain simulation, and others, were officially inaugurated, aiming to effectively promote the development of key disciplines in the Guangming Science City and accelerate the transformation of scientific research results.
