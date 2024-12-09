Liberoquotidiano.it - 2024 Guangming Science City Forum held in S China's Shenzhen

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

, Dec. 9,/PRNewswire/This is a report from People's Daily Online: Theopened in thedistrict of, south'sGuangdong Province, on Dec. 5,.Themed ": Building Dreams for the Future," the two-dayaims to further boost the development of the. Theincludes an opening ceremony, a plenary session, seven parallels, and an exchange event.The's opening ceremony featured a session where significant achievements and policies were announced. Major sci-tech facilities for synthetic biology research, brain analysis, brain simulation, and others, were officially inaugurated, aiming to effectively promote the development of key disciplines in theand accelerate the transformation of scientific research results.